World No-Tobacco Day: Rally organised in Badnawar to highlight dangers of tobacco consumption

The rally started from Mandi road, passed through various prominent intersections of town and terminated at Kachari Chowk.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, June 01, 2022, 09:51 PM IST
Badnawar (Madhya Pradesh): With an aim to spread awareness about the adverse effects caused by the use of tobacco and its harmful impact on health, a rally was organised by Gyandeep Mandal here on Tuesday to mark the 'World No-Tobacco Day'.

The rally started from Mandi road, passed through various prominent intersections of town and terminated at Kachari Chowk. While addressing the rally, organisation head Vijay Bafna and programme coordinator Vishal Srishrimal emphasized the deadly impact of tobacco on human health as it causes chronic diseases such as cancer, peptic ulcer and many others.

Members also took a pledge to raise awareness amongst the masses about the ill effects of the use of tobacco products. They also vowed never to smoke and consume any type of tobacco products in their lives ever. Placards were distributed reading ìQuit tobaccoî in order to bring about awareness on the health hazards related to tobacco use.

Pankaj Pandya, Mahendra Sundecha, Rameshchandra Verma, Shekhar Yadav, Anil Lunia, Rajesh Jain, Jameel Qureshi, and Nilesh Modi among other members attended the awareness rally.

