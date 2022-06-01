Indore: Congress takes out ‘Berozgari Thela’ to protest unemployment

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Just a day after Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan pulled a handcart on city streets to collect toys for anganwadi children, Congress too took it to handcart for protesting against unemployment in the city, on Wednesday.

Congress leaders staged demonstration against unemployment outside Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya Campus at RNT Marg and collected the degrees (photocopies) of youths. Congress leaders had named the handcart as ‘Berozgari Thela’.

According to congress leader Girish Joshi and Vivek Khandelwal, “We pulled a handcart to collect youth’s degrees just like the Chief Minister collected toys for kids. The degrees will be sent to the CM for waking him up from the slumber and to act against increasing unemployment in the state.”

Khandelwal said that over 1500 youths were losing their jobs every day in the state as the rate of unemployment is over 10 percent.

“We appeal to the government and chief minister to take out a rally to provide jobs and not to make it a show for their political gains. Over 30 lakh youths are unemployed in the state and the condition can be learnt with the fact that people having PhD are applying for the job of a peon in our state,” he added.

