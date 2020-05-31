World No Tobacco Day 2020 : Trot and run in Indore against tobacco

Indore: Pacing and running in their homes on Sunday, about 4,000 people revised the ill-effects of having tobacco and joined the campaign ‘Say No To Tobacco’ in Lockdown Marathon 4.0. The marathon organised by Indori Subah was a free and open run for everyone on World No Tobacco Day.

World No Tobacco Day is observed around the world every year on May 31. ‘Protecting youth from industry manipulation and preventing them from tobacco and nicotine use’ was the theme for World Tobacco Day 2020.

Staying in confines of their homes, runners chose their comfortable time and ran/walked for 30 minutes, 60 minutes or 120 minutes.

Participants from various Indian states/cities including, Punjab, Mumbai, New Delhi, Rajasthan, Coimbatore, Punjab, Jammu Kashmir, Nagpur Himachal, Indore, Kota and Jaipur have registered.

Some international participants supporting the cause from Bangladesh and USA will joined the home run, as shared by organiser Nitin Chaturvedi.

“Our aim was to make the world tobacco free also make the people of India aware of fitness which is important in daily life,” he said.