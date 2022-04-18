World Heritage Day: Cleanest city’s heritage crumbling into dust

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore is a city of love and culture. Of late, it has also become an example of cleanliness in the country. However, the cleanest city is fast losing its heritage, courtesy indifference of the city administration.

The city has a vast heritage that if conserved well could become a major tourist attraction. On the occasion of World Heritage Day, historian Zafar Ansari shared his views on heritage conservation in the city.

Residency Area

Ansari said that the entire Residency area was made during the British era and maximum buildings there are of historic significance. Many British officers have resided there where now senior bureaucrats reside. The area has many buildings which need to be conserved as they represent the rich heritage of the city.

Old Daly College

The construction work of old Daly College, then known as Rajkumar College, started in 1882 and it took three years to complete. The school was for the education of children of royal families.The structure of this building is based on Catholic architecture, therefore it looks like a church and people consider it to be a church building. Many princely states, including Maharaja Holkar, Maharaja Gwalior, Begum Bhopal and others had given money for its construction. General Henry Dermott Daly, posted in Indore Residency, helped in its construction and in his honour the school was renamed Daly College. It was designed by architect Colonel Thomson. It was inaugurated on 14 November 1885 by the then Governor General of India, Lord Dufferin.

Today it is known as Old Daly College, and it was given to a medical college in 1912, when the present Daly College was constructed. Ansari said that now this place is abandoned, and feels that it should be conserved.

Boating near Zoo

Ansari said there used to be a canal near the Indore Zoo, where people used to do boating during the British era. Now, there is no water in the canal and in fact no is no place where boating can be done in the city.

LalBagh Pond

There was a big pond in front of Lalbagh Palace which has now become a pit. Ducks used to swim there and there were colourful fish and lotus flowers which added beauty to the palace, said Ansari.

Bawaris gone dry (with pic – Arsh – Baudi)

There are several Bawaris in the city which, if conserved, could become a good water reservoir for the city and can be a good source of fresh water for the city, said Ansari. Ansari said some of the better known bawaris are Champa Bawari, Bhoot Bawari in Sadar Bazaar, Bakshi Bagh Bawari and Antim Chauraha Bawari, and they need to be conserved.

Sleeman Lines

The infamous Thuggees were reformed in Sleeman Line located in Azad Nagar. In the princely era, a separate department was created to catch the Thuggees. Major General William Henry Sleeman was the head of this department. Under his supervision, a separate prison was built for them, which was called Sleeman Barracks or Sleeman Line.

Magar Kuwan

The Magar Kuwan which was developed during the era of Tukoji Rao Holkar –III is now in decrepit condition as it was handed over to Indore Municipal Corporation. Historians said that during the Holkar era the well’s water used to remain pure and crystal clear and was drinkable. The well is around 150-metres away at the rear end of the Lalbagh palace. The entire area used to be part of the palace. The well is now abandoned, and the water in the well is not fit to drink.

Zafar Ansari | FP Photo

“It’s a request to the city administration to form a cultural committee of city people who are historians and hold knowledge of the city's history and heritage. The committee can promote art and culture in the city. Before demolishing old buildings, permission should be taken from this committee. Indore has developed in the last 100 years but there is no dedicated museum displaying city heritage and culture”

- Zafar Ansari Historian

Published on: Monday, April 18, 2022, 10:25 AM IST