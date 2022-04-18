Indore to be free from Covid soon

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore is set to get rid of the deadly pandemic soon as the daily cases of Covid-19 dropped to zero in the last two days. Moreover, total active cases have also dropped below 10.

The total active cases in the city on Sunday were 8, lowest so far. City had witnessed zero Covid cases for ten times in the month of October in 2021.

However, the number of sample testing has also decreased to the lowest but officials believe that daily cases have not risen.

“Number of Covid-19 cases has decreased in the city. We have stopped conducting random sampling for the last one month due to a drop in cases and didn’t find much rise in cases except some sporadic cases for a couple of days in the last month,” District Nodal Officer Dr Amit Malakar said.

The health officer has also cautioned people to be alert during the marriage season.

“Experts have already sounded an alert due to the rise in cases in northern states and appealed to the people to continue following Covid norms as negligence can become the call for another wave of the deadly pandemic disease,” he added.

Testing decreased

The number of samples being tested daily has also decreased by at least 70 per cent.

Officials said, “We are collecting samples of the people coming to fever clinics or to the laboratories. People have started refusing to give samples due to drop in cases.”

