World Head And Neck Cancer Day Today: Over 20% Of All Head And Neck  Cancer Patients Are Youngsters

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Out of the total number of cancer cases registered in Indore, over 40 per cent patients are suffering from head and neck cancer. On the eve of World Head and Neck Cancer Day, the superintendent of Cancer Hospital Dr Ramesh Arya said that 20 per cent of these patients are youngsters, falling prey to the disease due to increasing consumption of tobacco and excessive consumption of alcohol.

“Over 10,000 patients had gone through cancer treatment in the Government Cancer Hospital and 40 per cent cases are of head and neck cancer. The most common sites of this cancer are oral cavity, throat and thyroid. More than 80 per cent of patients are addicted to tobacco, pan masala, Gutka, cigarette, bidi, supari and alcohol. More than 25 per cent of the adult population of India is addicted to one or the other form of tobacco,” he added.

Meanwhile, chairman-Indian Medical Association National Cancer and Tobacco Control Committee Dr Dilip Acharya said, “In India, head and neck cancers account for nearly 2.3 lakh new cases every year and a mortality of 1.3 lakh patients every year. Lip and oral cavity cancer is the second highest cancer occurring in India after Breast Cancer. It mainly affects people, in the productive age-group, although most of this mortality and morbidity is totally preventable.”

Talking about the symptoms of the disease, the experts said that the main symptoms of this disease are ulcer in cheeks, white and red spots in mouth, loosening of teeth, change in voice, difficulty, and pain in swallowing food, and swelling in the neck.

Both the experts emphasized on prevention of the disease as it is simple and easier than the treatment of the disease.

