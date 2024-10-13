World Breast Cancer Day: Indore Sees Over 3K New Cases Annually, Experts Blame Lifestyle | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Despite ongoing efforts to raise awareness, breast cancer cases are steadily increasing in Indore, with more than 3,000 women diagnosed every year. According to data from various healthcare institutions, including Government Cancer Hospital and Ashtang Ayurvedic College, breast cancer rates are climbing by nearly 20 per cent annually.

Experts believe that late marriages and lifestyle factors, such as smoking, stress, and poor dietary choices, are major contributors to this alarming rise.

Late marriages tied to increased risk

One of the primary reasons behind the surge in breast cancer cases is delayed marriages. As more women prioritize their careers and choose to marry after 30, they unknowingly increase their risk of developing breast cancer. Medical professionals suggest that marrying before 30 significantly reduces this risk, emphasizing the need for a balance between personal and professional life. Government Cancer Hospital registers around 600 new breast cancer patients annually, while over 100 cases are reported at Ashtang Ayurvedic College. When considering the figures from private hospitals, the number of new cases in Indore exceeds 3,000 each year.

Smoking, junk food, and stress: Lifestyle contributors

Another growing concern is the increase in smoking among women, particularly professionals. Experts warn that smoking is a key factor in rising breast cancer cases, with many women unaware of its dangerous consequences. Additionally, the growing trend of consuming high-fat, low-fiber junk food is exacerbating the issue. Stress, a common aspect of modern lifestyles, also contributes to breast cancer risk. Health professionals advise women to adopt healthier lifestyles, reduce stress, and avoid smoking to lower their risk.

Early detection in important

“Early detection is key to the treatment. Women should seek medical attention at the first sign of symptoms. Early diagnosis can be life-saving." Dr Ramesh Arya, Superintendent, Govt Cancer Hospital

Recognising the Symptoms of Breast Cancer

Experts urge women to stay alert to the symptoms of breast cancer, which may include:

- Changes in breast size or shape

- Swelling near the nipple

- Lumps in the breast or armpit

- Nipple retraction

- Swelling of the breast skin

- Discharge from the nipple, including blood or lymph

- Pain when touching the breast

- Lumps under the arm