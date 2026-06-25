Worker Electrocuted During Transformer Repair In Susner | Representative image

Susner (Madhya Pradesh): A power utility worker died after suffering an electric shock while repairing a transformer in Barai village under Soyatkala in Agar Malwa district on Wednesday.

The victim, Chain Singh Kandara, was carrying out maintenance work after obtaining an official shutdown permit when the power supply was allegedly restored unexpectedly, resulting in his electrocution.

Kandara's body remained hanging from the electricity pole for nearly five hours, sparking protests by villagers and family members.

The bereaved family refused to allow the body to be brought down until senior electricity department officials assured compensation, a compassionate appointment and action against those responsible. Police and administrative officials remained at the spot as the protest continued.

Villagers alleged that they had repeatedly raised concerns over unsafe high-tension power lines passing through the village and had submitted written representations earlier this year, but the authorities failed to act.

Later in the evening, senior electricity department officials reached the site and assured the family that they would forward a proposal for Rs 50 lakh compensation.

They also announced financial assistance of around Rs 9 lakh under departmental provisions and promised to process a compassionate appointment as per rules.

Following the assurances, officials lowered the body and sent it for post-mortem. MLA Bherosingh Bapu demanded strict action, describing the incident as a serious case of negligence.