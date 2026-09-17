Worked Till 10 PM, Still Unpaid Four Months Later, 5,000 Census Staff Wait In MP’s Dhar | FP photo

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Around 5,000 employees engaged in census work across the district are awaiting remuneration for the first phase, nearly four months after completing the assignment.

The delay has caused dissatisfaction among enumerators, supervisors and master trainers.

According to the information provided during training, remuneration was to be transferred to the bank accounts of the personnel after completion of the first phase.

The prescribed remuneration was Rs 10,200 each for enumerators and supervisors, while master trainers were to receive around Rs10,000 for conducting five rounds of three-day training.

In Sardarpur tehsil, around 583 employees were deployed, including 510 enumerators, 73 supervisors and 10 master trainers.

From May 1 to May 30, enumerators conducted door-to-door surveys in difficult summer conditions, collecting 34-point information from household heads and entering the details on the HLO app.

They worked within the stipulated 30-day period, often continuing until 10 pm.

Officials said more than 5,000 enumerators and supervisors and over 100 master trainers were engaged across the district, and payment has reportedly not been made in any block.

Census Charge Officer Mahesh Solanki said Sardarpur's payment-related information had been sent to the District Census Office, Dhar, and regular follow-up was being undertaken.

He said payment would be made soon. A June 25 letter from Deputy Director Viswajit Das also urged timely payment to field functionaries engaged in House Listing and Housing Census.