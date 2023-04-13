Work to strengthen party: Jatia to senior BJP leaders in Ratlam

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Member of the BJP Parliamentary board and former Union Minister Dr Satyanarain Jatia urged senior BJP leaders to strengthen the BJP as the party’s interest is of utmost importance. Jatia had reached here to interact with the senior BJP leaders of the district on the directives of the BJP high command.

In a meeting organised at “Rangoli” Dr Jatia was welcomed by BJP district president Rajendrasingh Lunera. Jatia further said that his object of interacting with senior party leaders is to involve them in such a way so that the BJP is benefitted by their experiences. As per a BJP press release Jatia also talked to senior party leaders separately and sought their views to strengthen the party further.

Jatia interacted with former home minister Himmat Kothari, former BJP district presidents Bajrang Purohit and Kansingh Chouhan, former chairman Kisan Ayog Ishwarlal Patidar, former MLA Mathuralal Damor, former mayor Shielendra Daga, former Nagar Nigam president Ashok Porwal, District Central Cooperative Bank former chairman Ashok Chautala, Jaora BJP leaders Nirmala Hada and Anil Dasera and former office bearers of various cells of the BJP.

Read Also News Diary Ratlam: Rupin bags silver medal at Asian wrestling