News Diary Ratlam: Rupin bags silver medal at Asian wrestling

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Wrestler Rupin working in the commercial department of Ratlam rail division bagged a silver medal in the 55 KG category in the senior Asian Wrestling championship being held at Astana, the capital city of Kazakhstan from April 9 to April 14.

Divisional rail manager(DRM) Rajneesh Kumar, additional DRM Ashfaq Ahamad, secretary Ratlam Rail Division Sports Association and senior divisional operating manager Praveenkumar Tiwari and senior divisional commercial manager Pratibha Paul have congratulated Rupin on his success, informed a railway press release today.

'Cover all open bawdis & borewells immediately'

The work of covering all open bawdis and borewells should be taken up immediately. District collector Narendra Kumar Suryavanshi on Monday issued directions to the SDM and officials during a meeting to send a detailed list of all open bawdis and borewells by Tuesday.

He also directed that patwaris, panchayat secretaries, Agriculture Department employees and gardening department staff should be engaged in this work. Walls should be constructed for wells without a wall and all such wells should be covered by an iron net.

He directed that old bawdis should be secured in such a manner that no untoward incident can take place.

In the TL Meeting Suryavanshi directed that all arrangements should be made for farmers at the wheat procurement centres and they should be treated properly.

