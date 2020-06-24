Work from everywhere is new normal, says Harsh Pati Singhania, vice chairman of JK Paper Ltd

Indore: Harsh Pati Singhania, vice chairman and managing director of JK Paper Ltd said the COVID-19 pandemic has changed the way we are working. Work from everywhere is a new normal. Challenges are what make life interesting and overcoming them makes it meaningful. Now, getting the economy back on track is an important task.
Renowned industrialist Singhania was addressing a webinar organised by Indore Management Association under its webinar live session series, "Unfolding Secrets: The IMA Way" on Wednesday.
The topic of the webinar was “Future of Work & Compassionate Leadership”.
Singhania started the session by stating that the COVID-19 pandemic is almost a shock for all of us. It has made us learn how to become tech savvy. We need to be cautious instead of getting panicky about the virus. Unless we get immunity, we can’t save ourselves from this virus. Situations will arise which will require quick resolution. Work from home has its own problems, but it is really going to be advisable from the human point of view. A lot of communication happens through our gestures, but work from home lacks the emotional interaction.
Singhania said that so far organisations have been designed for efficiency but it is time to design the organisations for resiliency, more flexibility, agility & adaptability. Greater diversity in organisation’s culture is needed. Belongingness for common purpose will bind the organisations as everyone will not be available at the same place at the same time.
Major takeaways
-Customers shall be dealt according to their experiences of product, in terms of overall delivery experience.
-There will be definitely a component of every business which will go online.
-Digitally wired organisations will emerge in future where tasks can be completed remotely.
-Partnership between companies will increase to provide delivery services.
-Collaborative working between teams will increase for completion of work.
-We all have been brought up with our mindset to work, so to find the way to accomplish our goals, so be a learner.
-Full time to fixed-term employment, need not to present in the organisations the whole time.
-Hybrid in localisation for our products, we have to learn in teams.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)