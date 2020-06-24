Work from everywhere is new normal, says Harsh Pati Singhania, vice chairman of JK Paper Ltd

Indore: Harsh Pati Singhania, vice chairman and managing director of JK Paper Ltd said the COVID-19 pandemic has changed the way we are working. Work from everywhere is a new normal. Challenges are what make life interesting and overcoming them makes it meaningful. Now, getting the economy back on track is an important task.

Renowned industrialist Singhania was addressing a webinar organised by Indore Management Association under its webinar live session series, "Unfolding Secrets: The IMA Way" on Wednesday.

The topic of the webinar was “Future of Work & Compassionate Leadership”.

Singhania started the session by stating that the COVID-19 pandemic is almost a shock for all of us. It has made us learn how to become tech savvy. We need to be cautious instead of getting panicky about the virus. Unless we get immunity, we can’t save ourselves from this virus. Situations will arise which will require quick resolution. Work from home has its own problems, but it is really going to be advisable from the human point of view. A lot of communication happens through our gestures, but work from home lacks the emotional interaction.