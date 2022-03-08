Women reign supreme: Girls secure 128 gold medals, boys settle with 57 medals

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Continuing the tradition, girl students of Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya and affiliated colleges once again outnumbered their male counterparts in medal race.

The fairer sex have secured as many as 128 gold and 10 silver medals whereas boys students have to settle with 57 gold and one silver medal.

The medals would be granted to them during DAVV’s convocation scheduled on March 23.

As convocation for session 2019-20 could not be held due to Covid-19 crisis, DAVV has clubbed it with convocation for session 2020-21.

That means, there will be a joint convocation for sessions 2019-20 and 2020-21 this year.

As per the list for session 2019-20 released by DAVV, as many as 94 gold medals would be granted to toppers during convocation.

Of them, girl students have secured 69 medals and boy students 25 medals.

Similarly, as per the list for session 2020-21, as many as 91 gold and 11 silver medals would be granted to toppers during convocation.

Of them, girl students have secured 59 gold and 10 silver medals whereas their male counterparts have to settle with 32 gold and one silver medal.

Medal Tally for session 2020-21

Gold medals

Girls -- 59

Boys -- 32

Silver medal

Girls -- 10

Boys -- 1

Medal tally for session 2019-20

Girls -- 69

Boys -- 25

