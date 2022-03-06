Indore: DAVV mulls action as BCI rejects SIC letter as ‘fake’

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A letter of recognition to Sagar International College (SIC), which it had submitted at Devi Ahilya Vishwavidalaya (DAVV), has been rejected by the Bar Council of India (BCI) as “fake”. Taken aback by the “fraudulent practice” of the college, DAVV has sought legal advice for taking action against college chairman Prem Sagar.

SIC had obtained affiliation from DAVV and then applied for recognition from BCI for running law courses from the 2018-’19 session. Ahead of the examination, colleges are required to submit BCI’s recognition letter to the university.

Ahead of the examinations in 2019, SIC had submitted a recognition letter to DAVV claiming that it was issued by the BCI. On the basis of the letter, DAVV had held an examination of the law course students of SIC. However, some people lodged complaints with the university administration that the letter submitted by SIC was “fake”.

The university asked the college to clear the air over the issue, but it did not respond. The university denied affiliation to the college for the 2019-’20 session, which led aggrieved third semester students to make a beeline for DAVV requesting that they be shifted to other colleges.

Dhar MLA Neena Verma raised the issue in the Assembly alleging that SIC is a “rogue college” which is situated in her constituency. She had claimed that the college lacked the permission to operate, yet it was admitting students, thereby ruining the future of the youths.

As the issue was raised in the Assembly, DAVV sent the letter submitted by SIC to the BCI for verification in 2020, but no reply was received.

“Around four to five reminders were sent by us to the BCI, but we didn’t get any response from the regulatory body. The department of higher education (DHE) also forwarded the recognition letter to the BCI, but still no reply was received from the council. Eventually, we sent an assistant registrar with the recognition letter to the BCI office in New Delhi. The council rejected the recognition letter as a ‘fake’,” said Rajeev Dixit, director of the college development council at DAVV. He stated that they were surprised to learn that the letter submitted by SIC was “fake”. “We’ve forwarded the letter to the legal cell seeking to know what action against the college chairman can be taken,” he added. Dixit, however, stated that they had already shifted the students of SIC to other colleges.

Mobile numbers provided on the college’s website were found non-functional. Sources said that college chairman Prem Sagar had fled the city about two years ago and was never seen again.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, March 06, 2022, 09:56 PM IST