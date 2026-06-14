Women Learn Cyber Safety And Legal Rights Awareness In Indore | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Under the Samvadini Project of Sanstha AAs, an awareness programme on cybercrime and laws related to violence against women was organised at the Digital Learning Centre in Chandan Nagar.

The session was aimed at educating women and adolescent girls about online safety, cyber threats, and their legal rights, with a special focus on strengthening digital awareness in the community.

Sub-Inspector Shivam Thakkar and legal adviser Archana Gosar addressed the participants during the programme.

They provided detailed information on the prevention of cybercrime, safe digital practices, and various legal provisions available for women against violence and harassment.

They also explained how to identify online frauds, protect personal data, and respond to digital threats effectively.

During the interactive session, the speakers responded to queries raised by participants and encouraged them to remain vigilant while using social media and digital platforms.

They stressed the importance of timely reporting of cyber offences and awareness of legal remedies.

A total of 52 women and adolescent girls took part in the programme. The event was conducted under the guidance of Samvadini Project head Madhuri Singh, with active support from team members Kirti, Seema, Divya, and Amreen, who helped in coordinating and executing the awareness drive.