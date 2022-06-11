Women, her paramour eliminate hubby by contract killers, two arrested

Man killed by wife, boyfriend in Jhabua | Free Press Journal

FP News Service

Meghnagar

In a yet another shocking incident, a woman, along with a male associate with whom she involved in an illicit relationship, conspired and hired three contract killers from Dahod, Gujarat to murder her husband. Woman and her lover have been nabbed by the police.

According to the case details, deceased who has been identified as Lakki Panchal, a native of Jhabua town, was found dead near Piploda forest area under Meghnagar police station jurisdiction on June 5. Four days after the sensational murder of man, the police detained a suspect who revealed that Lakki was killed by none other than his wife Arti, who hails from Katla (Gujarat), and her lover Rohit Rajput.

During course of investigation, it was revealed that Arti wanted to get rid of husband as she had an extra-marital affairs with school time lover Rohit and hence hatched a plan with lover to eliminate Lakki. They hired three contract killers from Gujarat, to murder Lakki for a sum of Rs 30k to execute the plan. Several attempts were made earlier as well to eliminate husband but they failed in their plans.

As per their plan, Lakki was on his way to Jhabua, was waylaid by hitmen On June 4, who later executed him and threw the body in forest area and killers then fled from the spot. Later with the proof in hand, police nabbed main suspects wife and her lover.

However, three contract killers--named Bacchu Bhuria, Pappu Singadiya and Ranjit Ninama (hail from Dahod in Gujarat) are still on the run. A manhunt has been launched to nab them.

