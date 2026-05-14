Women Constables Return Lost Purse With Gold And Silver To Couple In Indore

Women Constables Return A Lost Purse With Gold And Silver To A Couple In Indore | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Traffic police safely handed over a purse containing valuables to a couple who had accidentally lost it near IT Park Square on Wednesday. The incident took place while women police personnel were on traffic duty at the busy crossing. While performing check-and-monitor duties, the officers noticed an unattended purse near the square and immediately secured it to prevent theft or misuse.

Upon opening the purse for identification, the police found several valuable items, including gold earrings, two pairs of silver anklets, a silver waistband, two mobile phones and cash. The purse also contained an identity card, which helped the police trace the owner. During the investigation, the officers contacted the concerned person and learned that the couple was in the Rau area at the time.

The couple was then called to IT Park Square for verification. To confirm ownership, the police asked them to unlock the mobile phones found in the purse and describe the valuables it contained. After proper verification, the police handed over all the items to the couple.

The commendable work was carried out by women constables Tonika Maurya, Sandhya Porwal and Aarti Vasunia. The couple thanked the Indore Traffic Police for their quick response and responsible conduct.