Woman, Two Young Children Found Dead In Well After Leaving Home For School In MP's Ratlam | Representative image

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): A 26-year-old woman and her two children died after allegedly jumping into a well in Meenakheda village under the Hussain Tekri police station area near Jaora on Saturday morning.

The deceased were identified as Daya Bai (26), her daughter Dakshu (5) and son Arvind (3).

According to preliminary information, Daya Bai left home around 8 am, telling family members she was going to drop Dakshu at school. The girl was wearing her school uniform, while Daya Bai also took her three-year-old son along.

Instead of reaching school, the three reportedly went to a family-owned well located some distance from their house.

After learning that they had fallen into the well, villagers rushed to the spot and launched rescue efforts.

All three were pulled out and taken to a private hospital in Jaora, where doctors declared both children dead.

Police received information around 10.30 am and subsequently took Daya Bai to Jaora Civil Hospital, where doctors also declared her dead.

Hussain Tekri police station in-charge Raghuveer Joshi said Daya Bai's husband, Hariom Malviya, is a farmer and the well belongs to the family.

Police said the circumstances leading to the incident remain unclear.

Investigators are gathering information from family members about events preceding the tragedy and the family's circumstances.