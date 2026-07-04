Woman Stripped, Hair Chopped, Paraded With Shoe Garland Over Land Dispute In MP's Ujjain | VIDEO

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A woman was allegedly stripped, her hair was cut off, and a garland made of shoes was forced around her neck before she was paraded through a village in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain district.

The incident took place on June 30 in Arnia Vena village under the Jharda police station area.

A video of the incident surfaced on social media two days later, sparking outrage and demands for strict action.

The video shows the woman being publicly humiliated as a crowd of villagers gathered around her. Some can be seen placing a garland of shoes around her neck, while others watched the incident unfold.

Watch the VIDEO below :

Ujjain Madhya pradesh news👇 https://t.co/2yxGpoJid7 — Shaheen Ali 🇮🇳 (@shaheen92044045) July 4, 2026

Police have registered a case against 11 people, including three women. So far, three accused have been arrested, while efforts are underway to trace the remaining eight.

According to police, the woman was first married to another man from the same village. She later left her first husband after falling in love with another man.

The couple got married in 2023 and had been living in a rented house in Indore.

🚨Shameless Madhya Pradesh : Woman Humiliated in Ujjain Village



In Arniya Vega village of Ujjain a woman was publicly humiliated on June 30 2026



Villagers dragged her, shaved her head and put slippers around her neck



She had left her first husband and remarried a local youth… pic.twitter.com/klIyqxP4h3 — Ramesh Tiwari (@rameshofficial0) July 3, 2026

Police said the incident happened after the woman recently returned to her husband's ancestral home and asked for a share in the family's agricultural land.

उज्जैन मे विवाहिता को। अर्धनग्न में गांव

गांव में घुमाया गया बाल काटे गए जूते चप्पल

*****का हार पहनाया गया।



दुख तो इस बात का है गांव की सारी औरतें एक

औरत की इतनी बड़ी बेज्जती होते हुए देख रही थी



******किसी ने उंगली उठाने की हिम्मत नहीं की

औरत ही औरत की दशा को बड़े… pic.twitter.com/dycsrDB87J — Niharika Singh हिंदू 🚩मेरी पोस्ट प्यार से पढ़ो❤️ (@Niharik43914213) July 2, 2026

The demand reportedly led to a dispute, following which she was allegedly assaulted and humiliated by members of the family.

An investigation is underway, and police said further action will be taken based on the findings.