Woman, Son, Among Three Held For ₹1 Crore Extortion Bid In Indore

Woman, Son, Among Three Held For Rs 1 Crore Extortion Bid In Indore | Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The crime branch registered a case against a woman and two others for allegedly assaulting, blackmailing and attempting to extort Rs 1 crore from a liquor and real estate contractor.

The action followed a complaint lodged by Hitendra Singh, alias Chintu Thakur, a resident of Baneshwari Kund in the Banganga area.

Based on the preliminary probe, police booked Alka Dixit, her son Jaideep Dixit, Lakhan Choudhary and others under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, including provisions related to extortion, criminal intimidation and conspiracy.

According to the complaint, Singh was introduced to Choudhary, a resident of Pithampur, through Alka Dixit. Choudhary allegedly pressured Singh to enter into a 50% partnership in a real estate venture. However, Singh refused the proposal, citing concerns over Dixit's alleged fraudulent reputation.

The dispute allegedly escalated on April 28. Singh told police that around 11.15pm he had stopped his car on the Super Corridor service road near a metro station to check his business diary when the accused intercepted his vehicle.

"Alka, her son Jaideep, Lakhan and their associates dragged me out, assaulted me and demanded Rs 1 crore for rejecting the partnership. They threatened to kill my family and claimed to possess objectionable photos and videos to ruin my social standing if the demand was not met," Singh stated in the complaint.

Police registered a case against the accused under Sections 308(2), 308(5), 308(6), 351, 126, 115 and 61(2) of the BNS and arrested them after a raid conducted under the monitoring of senior police officials.

Role of policeman also under scanner

The name of a policeman has also come to light in this matter. According to information, a policeman from the Intelligence department is also being questioned. Police suspect that he was in contact with the accused. Currently, the Crime Branch is also investigating from every angle.