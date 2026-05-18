Tanker Hits Motorcycle Carrying 6 People, Kills Mother And 2 Children In Indore | AI Generated Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A bike carrying as many as six passengers, tragically collided with a tanker in Indore, leading to the death of 3 - 2 children and their mother.

According to information, the accident occurred on Monday morning around 7:30 am, while both the bike and the tanker were en route to Indore from Dhar.

It is said, all the victims are members of the same family.

'6 people on one bike'

The tanker driver allegedly hit the motorcycle after rash and negligent driving. Police said 6 people were travelling on a single motorcycle at the time of the accident.

In the matter,police said the accident took place at around 7:30 am on Sunday morning under the Chandan Nagar police station area on Dhar Road near Shri Ram Talawali Chanda High Link Colony in Indore, when both the motorcycle and the tanker were travelling from Dhar towards Indore.

ATTENTION!!

Carrying 6 people on a single motorcycle is a serious violation of traffic safety rules and significantly increases the risk of fatal accidents.

Overloading a 2-wheeler affects balance, braking, and control, putting the lives of all passengers in danger.

Wife & children die, man injured

The deceased were identified as 2-year-old Rohan, 1-year-old Santoshi, and 28-year-old Anita Bai, the children and wife of Ashok Devda, respectively.

The motorcycle rider, 30-year-old Ashok Devda, a resident of Harmovdi village in Dewas district, was injured in the accident.

Another child, 3-year-old Veshu, Ashok’s daughter, and 25-year-old Rajesh Bhusariya, a resident of Sendal village under Simrol police station limits, also sustained injuries.

All injured injured and the deceased were shifted to Indore's district hospital through the 108 ambulance service for treatment and post-mortem examination.

Police said Ashok was travelling with his family to his in-laws’ village Besan Kanta Phod in Dewas district to attend a pagdi ceremony.

He reportedly worked at A-1 Plus Ply Door Company in the Betma area.

Accused in police custody

The tanker driver, 30-year-old, Amit Vaishnav, resident of Jalore in Rajasthan, has been taken into custody along with the vehicle bearing registration number GJ 06 BY 1427.

Police said legal action will be initiate against the accused driver.