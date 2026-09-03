Woman Sets Herself Ablaze At Power Office In MP’s Mandsaur, Suffers 80% Burns | Representative image

Piplia Mandi (Madhya Pradesh): A 40-year-old woman suffered around 80% burns after allegedly setting herself on fire at the power distribution company office in Botalganj village in Mandsaur district on Wednesday.

Her family demanded an impartial investigation into the incident. Upon receiving the information, sub-divisional officer (SDO) Pintu Baghel arrived at the scene with a police team and inquired about the incident.

According to reports, the department’s assistant engineer Nandkishore Prajapat and his team inspected a slate pencil factory operated by a man named Aashiq Guti following a complaint of electricity theft and initiated a case.

Guti alleged that officials initially told him a challan of Rs 4 to 5 lakh would be issued, but later allegedly offered to settle the matter for Rs 1 lakh. He claimed that his wife Maryam went to the electricity office with their 16-year-old son and Rs 67,000.

Guti said that Maryam suddenly emerged from the office with her clothes on fire during discussions with officials.

He also suffered burns to his hand while trying to extinguish the flames. Maryam suffered around 80% burns and was taken for further treatment.

Farmer leader Shyamlal Jokchand, Congress leader Anil Sharma and former Botalganj sarpanch Dinesh Kothari met the family and demanded an impartial investigation.

Power company denies allegations

Electricity distribution company divisional engineer Girish Shakya denied the family's allegations, saying officials prepared a 'panchnama', but the fine amount was not determined.

He said earlier a case had already been registered against the person concerned.