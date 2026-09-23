Woman Screams For Help As Man Force Her Onto Motorcycle Publicly In MP’s Dhar; Husband-Wife Dispute Suspected — Video

Woman Screams For Help As Men Force Her Onto Motorcycle In MP’s Dhar — Video | FP Photo

Dhar Woman Assault case (Madhya Pradesh): A video showing a woman struggling and screaming for help as two men force her onto a motorcycle in Gandhwani, Dhar district, has prompted a police inquiry. The incident reportedly took place around 7 pm on Monday within the jurisdiction of Gandhwani police station. Police said preliminary findings suggested the people involved were a husband and wife, but the circumstances would become clear only after an investigation.

In the video, two men arrive on a motorcycle. One approaches the woman and grabs her hand as she tries to pull away. He appears to hold on despite her resistance and then lifts her onto the motorcycle.

Watch Gandhwani woman assault video:

Two men are forcing themselves on a woman in broad daylight.



This case is from Gandhwani police station, Dhar district, Madhya Pradesh.



There are hundreds of people present on the road, no one is coming forward to help the woman, I don't know what has happened to our society.… pic.twitter.com/xOc6X5QDuW — Wallah Habebe (@Wallahhabebe) September 22, 2026

The woman continues to struggle and call for help. Several people can be seen nearby. Some watch the incident, while others appear to record it on their mobile phones. The footage does not show anyone stepping in before the motorcycle leaves.

After the woman is seated on the bike, the man sitting behind her appears to slap her. The rider also appears to strike her. The two men then drive away with her towards a small bridge.

The video has raised questions about the woman’s safety and the circumstances in which she was taken away. It does not establish what happened before the confrontation or after the motorcycle left the area.

Gandhwani police station in-charge Pradeep Khanna said preliminary inquiries indicated that the matter involved a husband and wife. He said police were examining the video and other aspects of the incident, and that the full facts would be known after the investigation.

Police have not yet shared details about the woman’s condition, whether she has filed a complaint, or the identity and role of the second man seen on the motorcycle.