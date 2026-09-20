Hundreds Of Teachers Observe Mass Fast, Demand Cancellation Of TET In MP’s Dhar | FP photo

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Hundreds of teachers observed a mass fast and staged a sit-in at the Collectorate on Sunday, opposing the TET examination and raising several demands concerning the new teacher cadre.

The district-level protest was organised on a provincial call by Azad Adhyapak Shikshak Sangh and the United Front.

Azad Adhyapak Shikshak Sangh district president Omprakash Rathore said an indefinite protest would be held in Bhopal from Sep 27 and the agitation would continue until the Madhya Pradesh government cancelled the TET examination.

After the mass fast and sit-in, teachers took a pledge not to participate in the TET examination.

They later took out a rally to the Collector's office and submitted a memorandum addressed to the Chief Minister to Naib Tehsildar Madiha Khan. Rathod read out the memorandum.

The demands included cancellation of the TET examination, discontinuation of e-attendance, restoration of the old pension system, pending promotions, time-scale pay orders and pension gratuity.

United Front coordinator Devendra Solanki, Kaluram Maru, Sardarpur block president Anokhilal Chaudhary, district and block officials and hundreds of teachers participated.