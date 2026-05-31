Woman Returning Home On Bike-Taxi Killed In Dumper Accident In Indore | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 60-year-old woman riding pillion on a bike taxi was crushed to death by a speeding sand-laden dumper near Bombay Hospital Square under the Khajrana police station limits on Sunday morning.

The incident occurred when she was returning home from her brother's house in Scheme No. 78.

The impact was so severe that she died on the spot after the dumper's wheel ran over her face. The bike-taxi rider escaped unhurt after falling on the opposite side.

According to Khajrana police station in-charge Manoj Sendhav, the deceased was identified as Gyarasi Bai Dronawat, a resident of Subhash Colony, Banganga. The accident occurred around 10:30 a.m. near Bombay Hospital Square.

A family member, Nikhil, said Gyarasi Bai frequently visited her brother's house in Scheme No. 78.

On Sunday morning, she insisted on returning home, although her brother wanted her to stay longer. Since no one was available to pick her up, her niece booked a bike taxi for her journey home.

Near Bombay Hospital, the speeding sand-laden dumper allegedly rammed into the motorcycle, causing both the victim and the rider to fall. The dumper ran over Gyarasi Bai, while the rider escaped without injury.

The family members came to know about the incident after the bike-taxi rider informed her niece who booked the taxi.

Nikhil alleged that instead of catching the dumper driver, police detained the bike-taxi rider at the police station.

Police have launched an investigation into the incident and seized the dumper.

Farmer Crushed to Death by Tractor

A 58-year-old farmer died in an accident under the Khudail police station limits on Saturday.

According to police, the deceased, identified as Kedar, son of Kunwar and a resident of Niranjanpur, owned a farm in Gogakhedi.

The incident occurred while Kedar was working in his fields. While driving a tractor, he allegedly lost his balance and fell from the vehicle. Before he could move away, the tractor's wheel ran over him, leaving him critically injured.

Bystanders rushed him to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Speeding SUV Overturns Near Sayaji Square, Four Injured

Four people were injured after a speeding SUV overturned at Sayaji Square under the Vijay Nagar police station limits on Sunday morning.

Bystanders rescued four occupants trapped inside the overturned vehicle and rushed them to a nearby hospital.