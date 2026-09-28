Woman Posing As Narcotics Officer Held For Duping Businessman Of Cash Over 1.5 Cr, Property In MP's Ratlam

Woman Posing As Narcotics Officer Held For Duping Businessman Of Cash Over 1.5 Cr, Property | Representational image

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): A woman was arrested by Manak Chowk police for allegedly duping property broker and construction businessman Rupesh Charpot of cash, property and gold by posing as a narcotics officer.

Charpot, a Tejanagar resident, told police that Sapna Thakur contacted him in December 2025, identifying herself as the Narcotics SHO in Mandsaur. She allegedly promised to recover money in his old case.

Police said Thakur took around Rs 70 lakh in cash and Rs 22 lakh through RTGS in instalments and on various pretexts. She allegedly took another Rs 35 lakh promising to set up a petrol pump on an 8-lane road and Rs 20 lakh to repay a KCC loan.

She also allegedly took 105 grams of gold jewellery kept for Charpot's daughter's marriage.

Police said Thakur allegedly tricked Charpot into declaring himself "bankrupt" in a court case and got his Tulsi Bihar plot and Tejanagar house registered in her name. She allegedly locked the house and formatted his mobile phone.

When Charpot demanded his property back, she allegedly threatened to kill him and implicate him in a false NDPS case.

Manak Chowk police station officer Vikram Singh Chauhan said a case was registered under Sections 318(4), 308(2) and 351(3), and the suspect was arrested. Further investigation is underway.