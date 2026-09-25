MP’s Ratlam Housing Board Gives 7-Day Deadline To Stop Commercial Use Of Homes | Representative image

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh Housing Board issued notices to plot holders using residential properties for commercial activities, directing them to stop such activities within seven days.

The notice warns that failure to comply may lead to action for cancellation of the lease.

The latest notice, issued around 10 days ago, is being treated as a final warning.

Earlier notices were issued in June and August. The concerned plot holders have also been directed to inform the Housing Board office after stopping commercial activities.

The action covers major Housing Board colonies including Alkapuri, Jawahar Nagar, Deendayal Nagar, Tata Nagar, Gangasagar, Ratnapuri and Vinoba Nagar, where shops, offices, institutions and other commercial establishments are operating on residential plots and buildings. The process could affect more than 3,000 landowners in the city.

The Board has stressed that properties must be used according to lease conditions and their designated purpose.

The action follows judicial orders concerning commercial activities in residential areas and similar proceedings initiated in other cities.

Commercial use is also reported in residential colonies such as IIT Road Colony, Dongre Nagar and Kasturba Nagar.

However, the municipal corporation has not received any fresh directives regarding these areas. Officials said similar action could be considered in the future if directed by the government or competent authority.