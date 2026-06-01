Woman, Lover Held For Husband's Murder In Ujjain District | FP photo

Unhel (Madhya Pradesh): Unhel Police on Sunday arrested a woman and her alleged lover for murdering her husband in Pipliyadabi village.

According to police, the body of Bharat Singh Rajput was found lying in his agricultural field on Saturday. Preliminary investigation revealed severe head injuries caused by a heavy object, indicating that he had been murdered by unknown assailants.

A case was registered under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and a special investigation was launched.

Acting on technical evidence and intelligence inputs, investigators uncovered an alleged five-year relationship between the victim’s wife, Sonakunwar and village resident Jitendra Singh Rajput.

During questioning, both suspects reportedly confessed to planning the murder.

Police said Sonakunwar alleged that her husband frequently assaulted her after consuming alcohol and was also attempting to sell agricultural land owned by the family.

Investigators claim the duo conspired to eliminate Bharat Singh, whom they viewed as an obstacle to their relationship.

On Friday night, Jitendra allegedly lured Bharat Singh to his field on the pretext of drinking alcohol. After consuming liquor together, he reportedly attacked the victim with a stone, causing fatal head injuries.

Both accused have been arrested, and further legal proceedings are underway. The operation was carried out under the guidance of senior police officials, led by Unhel Station House Officer Santosh Chauhan and his team.