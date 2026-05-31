31-Day Marian Devotion Concludes With The Holy Trinity Feast In Indore | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The 31-day Marian devotion concluded on Sunday with a special prayer service held at 8 a.m. at Red Church. The faithful gathered in large numbers to mark the conclusion of the month-long devotion to Mother Mary and celebrate the Feast of the Holy Trinity.

Delivering the homily, Father Sumit Taher emphasised that the Holy Trinity has blessed humanity with countless gifts through nature.

He said that sunlight, rainfall from the clouds, the life-giving air that flows across the world, and the wide variety of trees and plants are precious gifts from God.

He urged people not only to respect these blessings but also to protect and preserve them for future generations.

Father Taher noted that environmental conservation is a shared responsibility and that safeguarding nature will enable future generations to continue praising and glorifying God.

The information was provided by Father Anthony Swamy and BA Alvaris of the Indore Christian Media Forum. Photographs were also shared with the media.