Woman Killed, Son Hurt As Water Tanker Hits Bike On Ring Road In Indore | File Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A tragic road accident claimed the life of a woman when a water tanker hit her and her son near Bengali Square on Ring Road on Sunday morning. The police have seized the tanker and arrested the errant driver.

Tilak Nagar police station in charge Manish Lodha said that Archana Rathore, 40, a resident of Mumtaz Colony in Khajrana area, was travelling on a bike with her son, Ganesh, when a water tanker suddenly lost control and rammed their vehicle near Bengali Colony. Archana suffered a severe head injury and died on the spot, while Ganesh was injured in the accident.

Eyewitnesses said the tanker came at high speed and the driver failed to apply the brakes in time. Even in his injured condition, Ganesh held the woman in his lap and tried to comfort her as he waited for help.

Residents stopped the tanker after the accident, but the driver managed to flee. Police later seized the vehicle and arrested the suspect within hours. Ganesh told police that the tanker suddenly appeared from the front side and became uncontrolled before hitting their bike. The family was on its way through the Bengali Colony area when the accident occurred near a public toilet complex.

The incident has once again raised serious questions over the safety of water tankers operating in the city. Residents say reckless driving by tanker operators has become common, and authorities are failing to take strict action.