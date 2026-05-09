Leaders Reflect On The Challenges Of Political Workers In Indore | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A special ideological seminar organised in memory of senior BJP leader Govind Malu witnessed prominent political leaders, journalists and social representatives sharing their views on the importance of dedicated political workers and value-based politics. The programme, held at Jaal Auditorium under the “Govind Gatha” series, was jointly organised by the Indore Press Club and Anand Goshti on the theme “Building A Political Worker – A Difficult Task.”

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar said that a good political worker is shaped through both personality and contribution. He described Govind Malu as a disciplined, grounded and selfless worker whose life reflected commitment towards organisation and society. Tomar remarked that creating an ideal political worker is more difficult than scientific achievements because it requires patience, ideological clarity and years of collective effort. Referring to leaders like Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Kushabhau Thakre, he stressed the importance of discipline and controlled ambition in public life.

Former Union Minister and former state Congress president Arun Yadav said politics today is witnessing growing crowds but declining ideological quality. Comparing present-day politics with that of the 1980s, he observed that social media has changed political culture and shifted focus from quality to quantity. He added that nurturing a committed worker is like nurturing a tree and requires standing beside workers in both good and difficult times.

MP Shankar Lalwani and MLA Madhav Maru also recalled Govind Malu’s contribution as a dedicated organiser and compassionate human being. Organisers announced that the “Govind Malu Memorial Journalism Award” would be instituted annually from next year onward.