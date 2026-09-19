Woman Killed, Brother-In-Law Injured In Wall Collapse In Indore | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 32-year-old woman was killed and her 26-year-old brother-in-law was injured when an under-construction wall collapsed on them in the Kanadiya police station area on Thursday evening. The incident occurred at Mridang Garden near Phoenix Mall, along the Bypass Road.

According to additional DCP Amrendra Singh, the deceased was identified as Savitri Bai Solanki, a resident of Khargone district who was residing in Arandiya, Lasudia. She was working as a labourer alongside her brother-in-law, Dinesh Solanki, when the structure suddenly caved in. Both workers were trapped beneath the heavy rubble.

Savitri Bai died on the spot from severe injuries. Her body was later sent to MY Hospital for a post-mortem examination. Dinesh sustained injuries in the collapse and was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Police initiated an investigation into the collapse to determine whether safety lapses at the construction site contributed to the fatal accident.

Five arrested for attack on momo seller, customer

Hira Nagar police arrested five youths within 24 hours for assaulting a street vendor and stabbing a customer over an extortion demand for liquor money in Bajrang Nagar.

The incident occurred around 9:30 pm on Sep 16, when four suspects on two motorcycles approached 21-year-old momo stall owner Sameer More. When More refused their demand for alcohol money, the group began abusing him. A neighbour, Harsh Gangore, intervened to order momos, prompting two of the attackers to stab Gangore in the arm and thigh. During the chaos, one suspect threw a pan of boiling oil at More, severely scalding his back, shoulders, and hands.

Acting on the victim's complaint, Hira Nagar police registered a case under relevant sections of the BNS and arrested all five suspects. The suspects have been identified as Aman Gele, Shubham Pandit, Piyush Masal, Utkarsh Pagare of Pardeshipura area and Arjun alias Gulla of Bhagirathpura.