Woman Jumps From Moving Car As Truck Drags It For 15 Metres In Indore |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The daughter of a city businessman had a narrow escape after a recklessly driven truck hit her electric vehicle and dragged it for nearly 15 metres in the Bhanwarkuan area on Friday afternoon.

The woman managed to save herself by jumping out of the car through the co-driver's side door. Fortunately, she did not sustain any injuries.

According to the police, the incident occurred around 1.30 pm near IT Park Square. Khadija Chakera, a resident of Ashoka Colony in Manikbagh and a Free Press staff member, was driving towards Bombay Hospital via Ring Road when a truck with a Maharashtra registration hit her car from the right side near the municipal garbage point. The truck was being driven at a high speed and in a negligent manner.

Due to the impact, her car got stuck to the truck, spun around and was pushed in front of it. Despite this, the truck driver did not stop and continued moving forward. Showing presence of mind, Chakera managed to open the co-driver's side door of her moving car and jumped out onto the road as the vehicle was being dragged.

After she escaped, the truck driver stopped the vehicle, abandoned it on the road and fled the scene. Policemen deployed nearby reached the spot and assisted her. Her car was badly damaged on one side. She later filed a report at the Bhanwarkuan police station. Police have registered a case and are searching for the absconding driver.