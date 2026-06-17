Woman Injured After Pressure Cooker Blasts In Hostel Kitchen In MP's Shajapur | VIDEO

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A woman cook was injured after a pressure cooker exploded while she was preparing food at a post-matric hostel in Madhya Pradesh's Shajapur district on Tuesday.

The incident took place at around 11 am on Monday and was captured on a CCTV camera installed inside the kitchen.

The video shows the woman cooking food for hostel students on a gas stove. She had placed a pan on one burner and a pressure cooker on the other. As she bent down to lift or check the cooker, it suddenly exploded with a loud blast.

Watch the VIDEO below :

🚨SHOCKING | Cook injured after pressure cooker explodes in kitchen of a private hostel in Madhya Pradesh's Shajapur pic.twitter.com/Tg7fwvPBUa — The Tatva (@thetatvaindia) June 17, 2026

The force of the explosion completely destroyed the pressure cooker. Its lid flew off and hit the woman in the chest, while the hot body of the cooker burned one of her hands. Startled by the blast, she immediately rushed out of the kitchen.

Moments later, she poured water on herself to cool the burn injuries. After hearing the loud explosion, a hostel student ran into the kitchen and switched off the gas stove.

The injured woman, identified as Ramkanya Bai, said she was cooking dal, rice, and rotis for the students when the cooker exploded while the dal was being prepared.

Around 12 students were present in the hostel at the time of the incident, but no student was injured.

Pressure Cooker Explosion at Private Hostel Kitchen

📍Shajapur, Madhya Pradesh & Injures Woman Staff Member. pic.twitter.com/Fogyi2OSsF — Deadly Kalesh (@Deadlykalesh) June 15, 2026

Hostel student Abhishek Dabi said the students were outside having their meal when they heard the loud blast. When they entered the kitchen, they found the pressure cooker completely damaged, its lid lying separately, and the gas stove also broken.

A pressure cooker explosion at a private post-matric hostel on Depot Road in Shajapur district left a woman staff member injured while she was preparing meals.



According to reports, the incident occurred while food was being cooked in the hostel kitchen when the pressure cooker… pic.twitter.com/gasciWGtzJ — Hate Detector 🔍 (@HateDetectors) June 15, 2026

The woman was taken to the district hospital for treatment.

Dr. Arun Patidar from the district hospital said the woman is receiving treatment and her condition is stable. He added that she is out of danger.