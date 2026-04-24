Woman Found Unconscious Near Indore's Krishnapura Chhatri Dies

Woman Found Unconscious Near Krishnapura Chhatri Dies In Indore |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A woman who was found in an unconscious state near the Krishnapura Chhatri died during treatment. Her family members made serious allegations of domestic violence against her husband.

According to MG Road police station in-charge Vijay Singh Sisodia, the deceased was identified as Seema Prajapat, a resident of the MIG area. She was found unconscious around 4 pm near the Chhatri area on Thursday. She was rushed to the hospital, where she died during treatment.

Seema Prajapat’s family accused her husband, Shakti Prajapat, of persistent physical and mental torture. It is suspected that she consumed a poisonous substance due to frequent domestic disputes and physical assaults.

The police began a probe and conducted the post-mortem of the deceased.

Man booked after wife attempts suicide over domestic dispute

A 27-year-old woman allegedly consumed a poisonous substance due to harassment by her husband in the Gandhinagar police station area on Wednesday. She was rushed to the hospital and is undergoing treatment.

According to the police, the victim, Pratibha Bamne, married Ravi Bamne in 2018, and the couple has two children.

Pratibha Bamne alleged that her husband started drinking alcohol, and she was subjected to physical and mental harassment over trivial issues. The harassment reportedly increased in recent times, causing her mental distress. On Apr 23, around 10 am, she consumed a poisonous substance, and her husband rushed her to the hospital.

Based on her statement, police have registered a case against Ravi Bamne under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and further investigation is underway.