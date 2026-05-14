Woman Duped Of ₹2.33 Lakh By Fake Groom From London In Neemuch

Woman Duped Of ₹ 2.33 Lakh By A Fake Groom From London In Neemuch | Representative image

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): A 24-year-old woman from Neemuch was allegedly cheated of Rs 2.33 lakh by cyber fraudsters who trapped her through a matrimonial website by posing as a prospective groom working in London.

According to police, the victim, who works at a private company, had her profile uploaded on a matrimonial platform by her family. On April 18, 2025, she came in contact with a man claiming to be from Delhi and employed in London. The accused later introduced a woman as his mother and convinced the family that the marriage proposal had been finalised.

Police said the fraud began after the accused claimed he was sending expensive gifts, including a gold necklace, diamond ring and iPhone. On April 22, the victim received multiple calls from persons posing as delivery agents and customs officials demanding money in the name of taxes, scanning charges and parcel clearance.

The accused allegedly collected Rs 2.33 lakh through several transactions and QR code payments, including transfers to a bank account in the name of Amit Kumar Deepankar.

When the victim refused further payment, the fraudsters allegedly threatened her and sent fake videos claiming the parcel had been seized at the airport.

Cantt TI Saurabh Sharma said police have begun an investigation with assistance from the cyber cell after receiving a complaint and transaction records from the victim.