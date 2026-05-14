Indore Municipal Corporation Upgraded LED Street Lights To Go Smarter, So It Won’t Waste Power

Indore Municipal Corporation Has Upgraded Its LED Street Lights To Go Smarter, So It Won’t Waste Power | Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) has upgraded its street lighting network by integrating it with the Centralised Control and Monitoring System (CCMS), a mobile-based smart technology platform aimed at improving remote monitoring and management of street light operations.

Through the CCMS, municipal authorities can remotely switch street lights on or off, regulate operating schedules, identify faults quickly and monitor electricity consumption in real time. Civic officials said the technology would improve operational efficiency while reducing unnecessary power consumption and maintenance delays.

The city currently operates nearly 1.42 lakh street lights through multiple agencies. To illuminate dark stretches and improve public safety, the civic body has prepared a proposal to install 10,000 additional street lights across the city.

A review also revealed that around 10,000 electricity poles are yet to be converted to LED lighting.

During a review meeting, municipal officials informed Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav that nearly all street lights in the city have now been integrated with the CCMS.

Bhargav said the technological transformation undertaken by the IMC electricity department should also be communicated to the public. He directed officials to organise a special awareness programme in one assembly constituency to demonstrate how the CCMS is transforming the city’s lighting infrastructure.

Sharp Decline in Street Lights Running Round the Clock

One of the major benefits of the smart monitoring system has been a reduction in the number of street lights operating continuously during the day.

According to municipal data, the number of street lights running 24 hours a day has dropped from 20,872 to around 5,300 following the implementation of smart controls and monitoring systems.

Officials said the remaining street lights would soon be integrated into the CCMS network to ensure complete smart management of the city’s lighting system.

The corporation has also reduced electrical load after converting conventional street lights to LED systems. Around 676 electricity connections recorded reduced load consumption, resulting in a decline of nearly 6,000 kilowatts.

Civic authorities estimate that the move will help the corporation save nearly Rs22 lakh per month in fixed electricity charges.

Broader Urban Infrastructure Push

Alongside the CCMS-based lighting reforms, the corporation is also working to improve lighting in public gardens, remove unorganised overhead cables, promote solar energy adoption in residential colonies and install highmast lights in rural areas.

Officials informed the meeting that highmast installation work has been completed in 19 of the 29 villages, while work in the remaining villages is expected to conclude shortly.

Bhargav said the corporation’s focus is to create a modern, energy-efficient and citizen-friendly lighting system in which technological improvements are clearly visible to the public.