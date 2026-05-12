Ayushmann Khurrana And Rakul Preet Singh Charmed By Indore, Eager To Film In MP

Ayushmann And Rakul Preet Charmed By Indore, Eager To Film In Mp | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Bollywood artistes Ayushmann Khurrana and Rakul Preet Singh recently graced the city of Indore for a private event, expressing their profound admiration for the region’s culture and development.

During the visit, both actors shared their desire to film future projects in the heart of Madhya Pradesh.

Rakul Preet Singh fondly recalled her previous filming experience in Bhopal, noting that the warmth and love she received from the people of Madhya Pradesh were truly unmatched.

She particularly praised Indore’s consistent record as India’s cleanest city, stating that the organised environment makes it a pleasure to visit.

Ayushmann Khurrana echoed these sentiments, labelling Indore as a potential major hub for the film industry. He highlighted the city’s unique position as Mahakal ki Nagri, being the gateway to Ujjain’s spiritual heritage.

A self-proclaimed foodie, Khurrana visited the iconic Chappan Dukaan, remarking that a trip to Indore is incomplete without indulging in its culinary delights. He emphasised that he is eagerly waiting for the right opportunity to shoot a film against the backdrop of vibrant streets and modern infrastructure.