Woman Dies After Consuming Acid, Family Seeks Probe; Body Exhumed In MP's Khargone | FP photo

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): Police exhumed the body of a 29-year-old woman from a Muslim cemetery in the city's Motipura area after her maternal side of the family raised suspicions over her death and demanded an impartial inquiry.

The exhumation was carried out in the presence of administrative officials, and the body was sent for post-mortem examination.

According to police, Nilofar, wife of Naeem, resident of the Mohan Talkies area, consumed acid on the morning of Aug 15. As her condition worsened, she was admitted to a private hospital.

Police attempted to record her statement, but she was unable to speak. She died while being shifted to Indore in a critical state.

The body was buried the same day with the consent of both families. However, the following day her maternal side alleged the death was suspicious and sought a police probe.

Acting on the complaint, police registered a case, and on SDM’s orders, the body was exhumed.

The deceased's brother, Farhan Sheikh, alleged that this was the second marriage for both Nilofar and Naeem, who had been married for nearly nine years.

He claimed frequent disputes arose over the husband's past marital ties and alleged his sister faced physical abuse.

The family noted that Nilofar was educated and employed as a private school teacher and expressed doubt over suicide claim.

They further alleged they were made to sign hospital documents without adequate information and that the burial was conducted hastily.

SHO Rajendra Kumar Sirsath confirmed that a case of unnatural death was initially registered, and further action will depend on the post-mortem report and family statements.