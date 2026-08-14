Special Camp To Address Grievances In Indore-4 On August 14

Special Camp To Address Grievances In Indore-4 Today |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): As part of the Chief Minister Jan-Vishwas Abhiyan-2026, a special public grievance redressal camp will be held at Usharaje Parisar, Usha Nagar on Friday.

The camp will address complaints of residents from all wards under Zones 2, 12, 14 and 15 of Assembly Constituency Indore-4. Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav, MLA Malini Gaud, Collector Shivam Verma and Municipal Commissioner Kshitij Singhal, along with senior officials from the district administration, Indore Municipal Corporation and other departments, will attend.

Officials will conduct field inspections of government institutions and civic infrastructure and hear citizens grievances, with efforts to resolve issues on the spot.

Pending complaints received through the CMHelpline, Indore 311 app, public hearings and other platforms will be reviewed for speedy disposal. The implementation of government welfare schemes will also be assessed.

An Udyam Samvad programme will bring together local entrepreneurs and startup beneficiaries to share experiences and raise issues for prompt resolution. A health camp will provide medical check-ups and free medicines, while Aadhaar updation services will also be available.

The campaign aims to strengthen government outreach, resolve public problems through field visits, review development and welfare schemes, and ensure timely delivery of public services.

Camps are being organised every Friday across IMC, municipal council and Janpad Panchayat areas. Upcoming camps are scheduled for Aug 21 at Lasudia Parmar (Sanwer), Sept 11 at Gautampura, Sept 18 at Kankariya (Mhow), and Sept 25 at Indore Municipal Corporation Zone 6.

The campaign will continue until Jan 8, 2027. Cases requiring state-level decisions, policy, budget or technical approval will be referred to senior officials for time-bound resolution. Activities will be monitored through a portal, with instructions to conduct programmes economically, avoid single-use plastic and use existing infrastructure.