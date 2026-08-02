Woman Dies After Alleged Sharp Weapon Attack By Husband In Ratlam; Two Children Witness Incident | FP photo

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): A 32-year-old woman was allegedly murdered by her husband inside their residence in the Sunar Bavdi (Hanuman Rundi) area under the Manak Chowk police station limits on Sunday morning.

Police detained the deceased’s husband Asghar Ali (35) at the scene and launched an investigation.

The deceased was identified as Rukaiya. According to police, the incident occurred around 11 am. Hearing the woman's screams, her brother and nearby residents rushed to the house.

Eyewitnesses said Rukaiya was lying on a bed with severe injuries caused by a sharp weapon. When residents attempted to intervene, the suspect allegedly turned aggressive, following which police were informed.

Manak Chowk Police Station in-charge Vikram Singh Chauhan reached the spot with a police team and took the suspect into custody.

FSL officer Atul Mittal inspected the scene and collected forensic evidence. The body was sent to the Government Medical College for post-mortem examination.

Preliminary information indicates that the couple's seven-year-old daughter and two-year-old son were present in the house at the time of the incident.

The murder drew a large crowd of local residents and members of the Bohra community.

Police said the motive behind the killing is yet to be established. While some local sources claimed the suspect was undergoing treatment for a mental illness, police have not officially confirmed this.

Investigators said the exact circumstances and motive would be determined after the post-mortem, forensic examination and questioning of the suspect.