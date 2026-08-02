Graffiti Depicting PM Narendra Modi, Adani And Ambani Sparks Row In Indore; Police Probe On | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Police have launched an investigation after objectionable paintings depicting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with industrialists Gautam Adani and Mukesh Ambani, were found on a public wall near Lantern Square in Indore's Tukoganj area on Saturday.

The paintings were accompanied by graffiti carrying slogans such as "Eat the Rich" and "Free the Press", triggering protests by local BJP leaders.

The incident came to light when Indore Municipal Corporation MIC member Nandkishore Pahadia noticed the paintings in the Yeshwant Club area.

He informed the Tukoganj police and submitted a written complaint seeking strict action against those responsible.

Police, with the help of the Indore Municipal Corporation, tried to remove the paintings using a high-pressure water jet, but the images could not be erased completely.

According to Pahadia, two priests were then called to perform a purification ritual.

Amid Vedic chants, the wall was sprinkled with Ganga water before the paintings were covered with oil paint. BJP supporters also raised slogans during the process.

Pahadia alleged the artwork was an attempt to disturb the city's peaceful atmosphere. He said he had informed the local MLA and would meet the commissioner of police to press for swift action.

Police are examining CCTV footage to identify those involved. Officials said the motive behind the graffiti and paintings is also under investigation.