4-Year-Old Dies After Airbag Deploys During Car Crash Near Indore | Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A four-year-old boy was killed in a road accident under the Gandhi Nagar police station limits on Friday.

The victim, who was sitting on his mother's lap in the front passenger seat, died after the vehicle's airbag deployed during a collision and reportedly struck him on the neck.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Shivansh, son of Satish Rathore, a resident of Binjana village in Dewas district.

According to family members, Shivansh had been visiting his maternal grandmother's house in Muradpura.

On Friday, the family was travelling by car to Manpur to attend a condolence ceremony. The child's uncle was driving the car, while Shivansh sat on his mother Mona's lap in the front passenger seat.

The accident occurred near Dilip Nagar in the Gandhi Nagar area when their vehicle collided with the rear of another car ahead.

The impact was severe enough to trigger the deployment of the front airbags.

The airbag reportedly struck Shivansh forcefully on the neck, causing severe internal injuries. He was rushed to a nearby private hospital and later referred to MY Hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Police have begun an investigation to ascertain the exact circumstances surrounding the incident and have conducted the post-mortem.

With no digital trail, cops scan 400 CCTVs to nab accused

Central Kotwali police arrested a 30-year-old suspect for allegedly murdering a man following a dispute during a drinking session.

The suspect had no digital footprint as he had neither used a mobile phone nor made any online banking transactions, making it difficult for police to trace him.

Following a scan of over 400 CCTV footages, police identified him and arrested him.

The victim, Mahesh Malviya, a resident of Ujjain, was found dead in a pool of blood near Palika Plaza on the night of July 4.

Deputy commissioner of police Abhishek Ranjan said the suspect was identified as Ashish, alias Chandu, a resident of Raisen district.

Ashish is a daily wage labourer with a criminal history, including previous cases of theft and assault, and led a nomadic lifestyle fuelled by heavy drinking.

Investigators said that on the night of the incident, both the victim and the suspect were drinking alcohol together when a heated argument broke out.

In a fit of rage, Ashish picked up a brick lying nearby and struck Mahesh on the head, killing him on the spot before fleeing.

Following a scan of multiple CCTV footages, police arrested Ashish near the Indore Bypass on Thursday.