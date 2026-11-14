Wife's Extramarital Affair Leads To Husband's Murder, Lover And Accomplices Stage Tractor Accident In MP's Alirajpur | FP photo

Aalirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): Police have uncovered an alleged murder conspiracy behind a suspected road accident in Chandpur, arresting five people, including the deceased's wife, within two days. SP Samar Verma disclosed the details at a press conference on Saturday.

On Nov 12, the body of a man named Dilip Vaskale was found beside his scooter in Mordhi village. Police initially registered an accident case following a report by his brother Pintu. However, a post-mortem conducted by five doctors revealed strangulation.

Wife's affair allegedly sparked conspiracy

Investigation revealed that Dilip's wife, Sengli, allegedly had a four-to-five-year affair with Ramesh, a fellow villager. Frequent quarrels after Dilip discovered the relationship allegedly prompted the murder conspiracy.

On the same day before the body was found, Sengli allegedly informed Ramesh that Dilip was intoxicated. Ramesh arrived with Mahesh and Sildar, assisted by Nansingh.

The group allegedly abducted Dilip, took him to a pigeon pea field behind his house and strangled him with a yellow rope.

Tractor used to stage accident

Police said the body was transported on Dilip's black scooter to Chandpur-Sakdi Road.

Another man named Dasharia allegedly brought a tractor and drove it twice back and forth over the body and scooter to simulate an accident. The group subsequently concealed the tractor.

A mobile phone recovered from the scene, allegedly belonging to Dasharia, provided a crucial breakthrough.

Police arrested Sengli, Ramesh, Mahesh, Dasharia and Nansingh. Sildar remains absconding.

Charges relating to murder, destruction of evidence and criminal conspiracy have been added, police said.