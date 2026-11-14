Indore IMC Sets December 15 And 31 Deadlines For Master Plan Roads, Orders Action Against Negligent Staff | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) Commissioner Kshitij Singhal has directed officials to expedite carriageway construction on two stretches of the city's Master Plan roads and complete the work within the stipulated deadlines.

During an inspection on Friday, Singhal reviewed the stretch from Laxmibai Statue Square to Jinsi and the road from Jinsi Square to Neminath Square.

He instructed officials to complete the carriageway work between Laxmibai Statue Square and Jinsi by Dec 15, while the stretch from Jinsi Square to Neminath Square must be completed by Dec 31.

The civic body aims to begin traffic movement on the completed carriageways to ease travel along these routes. Once traffic starts on these stretches, construction of the Master Plan road from Kandilpura to Indore Wire Factory Square will begin.

Additional Commissioner Abhay Rajangavkar, Executive Engineer PS Kushwaha, Assistant Engineer Naresh Jaiswal and other officials were present during the inspection.

Two industries fined Rs 30K for discharging untreated waste into sewer line

The Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) has imposed a total fine of Rs 30,000 on two industrial units for discharging untreated water and plastic waste into an effluent treatment plant (ETP) line.

A joint team from the civic body's headquarters and Zone 17 office inspected the industrial area in Wards 18 and 19 on Friday. The drive aimed to protect the environment, keep sewer lines clear and ensure proper disposal of industrial wastewater.

Officials found that some units were releasing untreated water, plastic and other waste directly into the line. The IMC fined RK Industries Rs10,000 and JD Manufacturing Rs20,000.

Singhal orders action against staff after inspections

Indore Municipal Corporation Commissioner Kshitij Singhal ordered salary cuts, suspension and termination of services after inspections revealed water wastage and poor sanitation on Friday.

In Zone 12, several taps lacked fittings or valves. Singhal directed their immediate installation and a ward-wise survey. For lapses in Ward 62, Zone Officer Rahul Suryavanshi was ordered a one-day salary cut and Sub-Engineer Saurabh Somaiya a 15-day salary cut. Suryavanshi also faced a two-day salary deduction for being absent from the field.

During sanitation checks, officials found garbage burning and poor cleaning in several areas. In Zone 22, CSI Dhirendra Chauhan was ordered a one-day salary cut and a daroga a five-day cut.

In Zone 12, Daroga Naveen Panchwal was suspended over garbage spots in Ward 62, while Ward 31 muster employee Rajat Hade's services were terminated.

In Zone 7, Ward 29's Bhamori Mechanic Nagar area, CSI Anil Sirsiya and Daroga Rakesh Madanlal faced three-day salary cuts each. The removal in-charge and team in-charge were also ordered three-day salary cuts each over banners and posters near Bhamori.