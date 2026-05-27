Wife, Son Held For Man’s Murder: They Had Tried To Disguise It As An Accident | Representative Image

Pitol/Jhabua (Madhya Pradesh): Jhabua Kotwali Police solved a blind murder case within 24 hours and arrested two suspects who allegedly tried to pass off the killing as a road accident on Tuesday.

According to police, the body of a man was found near the Mod River bridge in Chaura village on Monday along with a motorcycle. Police reached the spot after receiving information from Pitol Chowki and found multiple injury marks on the victim’s face, hands back and legs, raising suspicion.

During investigation, police identified the deceased as Ramchand alias Ramsingh, 39, son of Pangu Machar and a resident of Nagankhedi village. A case was registered after investigators suspected murder.

Police said inquiry revealed an ongoing family dispute involving the victim’s first wife, Suma, and her son, who allegedly demanded money from him repeatedly. When he refused, the two allegedly attacked him with a wooden stick, killing him on the spot.

According to police, the suspects later dumped the body and his motorcycle near the bridge and placed the vehicle over the body to make it appear like a road accident.

Both suspects were detained and allegedly confessed during questioning. Police also seized the wooden stick used in the crime.