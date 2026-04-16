Wife, Paramour Among 4 Held for Contract Killing of Ujjain Criminal In Fake Accident Plot |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Police have cracked the murder case of Naveen Patidar, a listed criminal from Ujjain, revealing a plot of illicit relationships and revenge in the Rau area.

What was initially reported as a road accident was a meticulously planned contract killing, DCP Krishan Lalchandani said.

This marks the second instance of a contract killing in the city in the past 18 months where the victim’s wife and her paramour were the masterminds.

Police have arrested Bharti Patidar (the deceased’s wife), Mukesh Kumawat, Ajay Dholpuria and Shriram Balai. The prime suspect, Rahul Uikey, alias Rahul Maratha, is evading arrest. Officers seized a motorcycle without a registration plate, a country-made pistol and live cartridges.

WHAT HAPPENED

The incident came to light on Apr 12, 2026, when a body was discovered on CAT Road. Passersby, assuming it was a hit-and-run, rushed the man to a hospital where he was declared brought dead. However, an X-ray of the neck revealed a bullet lodged inside, proving he had been shot from behind. CCTV analysis showed two men on a motorcycle approaching the victim before firing at his neck.

Motive: Revenge and infidelity

Lalchandani revealed that the crime traces back to a previous murder in Ujjain. Both Naveen and Rahul were allegedly involved in that case, but Naveen reportedly turned informant, leading to Rahul’s arrest. Seeking revenge and fuelled by an illicit relationship with Bharti, Rahul conspired with her to eliminate Naveen.

MODUS OPERANDI

The conspiracy was hatched 10 to 15 days ago. Rahul contracted Mukesh Kumawat, who recruited shooters Ajay and Shriram from Dewas. The duo tracked Naveen’s routine and discovered he went out for drinks daily. On the night of the incident, they waited for a secluded spot before Shriram fired the shot while the victim was talking to his wife on a mobile phone.

Using technical analysis and CCTV mapping, police tracked the suspects toward Ujjain. During a pursuit, the suspects' motorcycle crashed into a pole, leading to their capture. While Bharti has allegedly confessed and is in custody, a manhunt is underway for Rahul.

Earlier attempt in 2024

Rahul had planned to murder Naveen in 2024. At that time, Naveen sensed the danger and recorded a video stating Rahul could kill him. The video went viral on social media, forcing Rahul to postpone the plan.

Similar contract killing: Homoeopathy Doctor’s Murder

The incident mirrors the murder of Dr Sunil Sahu on December 27, 2024. Dr Sahu was shot dead at his clinic in the Rajendra Nagar area by assailants posing as patients. In that case, the victim’s wife, Saloni, was found to be the mastermind. She had instructed her paramour, Santosh Sharma—an advocate from Ujjain—to plan the killing. Sharma subsequently hired contract killers Santosh and Prakash Yadav to carry out the crime.