HomeIndoreWife and two others booked in case of husband’s suicide

Wife and two others booked in case of husband’s suicide

The man ended his life after administering an injection after being harassed by wife

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, October 22, 2022, 09:21 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image |
Indore(Madhya Pradesh): In the suicide case of a man, the police booked his wife and two of his family for harassing him for a few days in the Pardeshipura area, the police said on Saturday. The woman was harassing the man and her family members were supporting her.

According to the police, Deepak Tomar, a resident of the Pardeshipura area, committed suicide by administering an injection on September 17 at his home. A suicide note was also recovered from the spot. In the suicide note, it was mentioned that his wife, Simran, had been harassing him for a few days.

The police have recorded the statements of Deepak’s family. On the basis of the suicide note and the statements given by his family members, the police have registered a case against Simran, Hitesh and Vimla under Section 306 of the IPC. The police could not arrest the accused till the filing of this report.

article-image

