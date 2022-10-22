Wife and two others booked in case of husband’s suicide

Representative Image |

Indore(Madhya Pradesh): In the suicide case of a man, the police booked his wife and two of his family for harassing him for a few days in the Pardeshipura area, the police said on Saturday. The woman was harassing the man and her family members were supporting her.

According to the police, Deepak Tomar, a resident of the Pardeshipura area, committed suicide by administering an injection on September 17 at his home. A suicide note was also recovered from the spot. In the suicide note, it was mentioned that his wife, Simran, had been harassing him for a few days.

The police have recorded the statements of Deepak’s family. On the basis of the suicide note and the statements given by his family members, the police have registered a case against Simran, Hitesh and Vimla under Section 306 of the IPC. The police could not arrest the accused till the filing of this report.