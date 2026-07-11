Why No Waterlogging Complaint Option In Indore Municipal Corporation App, High Court Asks | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Taking a serious view of the city's persistent waterlogging problems during the monsoon, the Indore bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court on Friday questioned the Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) over the absence of a feature in its mobile application for citizens to report waterlogging and upload photographs of affected areas.

Hearing a batch of public interest petitions related to civic issues, a division bench comprising Justice Subodh Abhyankar and Justice Alok Awasthi directed the Indore Municipal Corporation to explain why its official mobile app does not provide a provision for uploading photographs of potholes and waterlogged locations.

The bench also granted the State Government two days to obtain proper instructions and directed the concerned State officials as well as IMC officers to remain present before the court at the next hearing. The matter has been listed for July 14, 2026.

The court's observation comes amid growing concerns over monsoon-related civic problems in Indore, with residents facing waterlogging and damaged roads in several parts of the city.

By questioning the absence of a dedicated reporting mechanism in the civic app, the court indicated the need for a more responsive and technology-driven grievance redressal system.

The issue arose during the hearing of multiple connected petitions concerning civic administration and public infrastructure.

In earlier proceedings, the High Court had primarily focused on traffic management in the city, directing authorities to strengthen interim arrangements and expedite the automation of traffic signals.

The latest hearing, however, shifted attention to monsoon-related civic infrastructure and citizen grievance mechanisms.

The court will review the State's response and the Municipal Corporation's explanation at the next hearing on July 14.