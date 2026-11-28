Wholesale Vegetable Prices Drop At Indore’s Choithram Mandi, Retail Consumers Continue To Pay Higher Rates | Photo Credit: Farooq Sayed

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A surge in seasonal vegetable arrivals at Choithram Sabzi Mandi has brought down wholesale prices, but household consumers continue to pay Rs 10 to Rs 20 more per kg at retail shops and roadside stalls. The price gap reportedly touches Rs 25 per kg in some upscale localities.

With the onset of winter, the city’s largest vegetable market is witnessing a steady supply of seasonal produce from different regions. Badnagar’s green chickpeas, Jabalpur’s green peas, Ratlam’s yam (garadu) and Jodhpur’s local carrots have emerged as popular choices among consumers. Spinach, fenugreek, cabbage and cauliflower are also arriving in substantial quantities.

At the wholesale market, Badnagar’s green chickpeas are selling at Rs 20 per kg, Jabalpur’s green peas at Rs 40 per kg, Ratlam’s yam at Rs35-40 per kg and Jodhpur’s local carrots at Rs 20 per kg.

Spinach is selling at Rs10-15 per kg and fenugreek at Rs 20-25 per kg. Cabbage is available at Rs 2-3 per kg, while cauliflower is selling at Rs 6-8 per piece.

Despite the abundant supply and falling wholesale prices, household consumers are yet to get proportionate relief in the retail market.